APPSC releases Group-I Services Main Examinations schedule

January 27, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website www.psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally qualified for Main Examinations of Group-I Services on the basis of written examination (Objective Type) held on January 8 this year.

The Mains- written examinations (Descriptive Type) for Group-I Services are scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29.

The candidates will write their Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature) on April 23, paper in English (Qualifying Nature) on April 24, Paper-I- General Essay- on contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance on April 25, Paper-II-History and Culture and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh on April 26, Paper-III- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics on April 27, Paper-IV-Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh on April 28 and Paper-V- Science, Technology and Environmental issues on April 29.

