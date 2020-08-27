APPSC posts:lists of selectedcandidates announced

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the lists of candidates provisionally selected to the posts of Deputy Surveyor in AP Survey and Land Records Sub-Service and also to the post of Town Planning and Building Overseer in AP Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.

The lists are also available on the Commission's website https://psc.ap.gov.in and on its notice board.

In adherence to the instruction of the High Court, the commission has also made available on its website and on its notice board the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer in AP Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration Subordinate Service.