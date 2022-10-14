The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the half-yearly examinations for AIS Officers and State Service Officers for the term September-2022, which were scheduled to be held from October 25 to October 28 and rescheduled them from October 27 to 30 due to administrative reasons.
APPSC postpones exams due to administrative reasons
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.