APPSC notification to fill 1,180 posts next month

VIJAYAWADA

17 July 2021 00:01 IST

‘It will implement 10% EWS quota in recruitments’

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release notification in August to fill 1,180 vacant posts. It will implement 10 % reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the recruitments.

At a press conference here on Friday, APPSC member S. Salam Babu said preliminary examinations were done away with for all recruitments, except for Group-I.

He said, of the 32 notifications issued by the commission in the past, recruitments had been completed for 30 of them.

The cases pertaining to recruitment to the posts of Group-I services and lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges were pending in court. He said steps were being taken to ensure that the changes brought about in the written test and interviews did not lead to any discrepancies.

A decision was also taken to reduce the time between the release of the notification and the process of conducting the exams and declaration of result.

He said it was decided to conduct the exams within three months of releasing the notification and announce the result at the earliest, unlike in the past when the whole exercise took almost one-and-a- half years.

New posts

Referring to the vacant posts that were to be filled, he said a few new posts were created, which included Forest Beat Officer, Assistant Beat Officer and Assistant Engineer.

Notifications would also be released for the posts of Junior Assistant, Executive Officer in the Endowments Department, Horticulture Officer, Telugu reporter in the Legislative Council and Medical Officer in the Health Department.