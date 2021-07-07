APPSC list of candidates provisionally selected for various posts

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has hosted on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the posts of lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in AP Collegiate Education Service, for Micro-biology, Chemistry and Computer Applications; Assistant Director and Town Planning Assistant in AP Town and Country Planning Service, Town Planning Assistant in AP, Assistant BC Welfare Officer in AP BC Welfare Service, Assistant Social Welfare Officer in AP Social Welfare Service, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer in AP Tribal Welfare Service and Forest Section Officers in AP Forest Service.

The Commission has also placed on its website the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Technical Assistant in AP Mines and Geology sub service.

The verification of original certificates would be held on July 27 at 10 a.m. at the Commission office. The candidates should download their memos, checklists (two sets), attestation forms (two sets) and proforma of non-creamy layer (only for BC candidates) from the Commission’s website and submit at the time of the verification of certificates.

The Commission has also asked candidates who were to appear for the departmental tests in November 2020 session, to visit its website for the schedule of time table, to be held from August 6 to 13 in all districts.

RIMC entrance test

The entrance exam for admission in Class VIII in RIMC for January 2022 term, which was initially scheduled on June 5, 2021, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The entrance exam will now be conducted on August 28 in three sessions in Vijayawada. In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the admit cards (hall tickets) to eligible candidates would be sent through speed post by August 18.

The students would write their mathematics exam from 9.30 am to 11 a.m., general knowledge test from 12 noon to 1 a.m. and English exam from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.