ADVERTISEMENT

APPSC issues notification for recruitment of lecturers

December 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on December 30 (Saturday) issued a notification for filling 240 lecturer vacancies pertaining to 11 subjects in the Government Degree Colleges in the A.P. Collegiate Education Service.

In a statement, Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the notification was available on the website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — and that online applications were invited from the eligible candidates from January 24, 2024, to February 13, 2024, up to 11.59 midnight.

He said the breakup of the vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualification and other information with instructions would be made available on the Commission website before January 24, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Carried forward vacancies’

Earlier. on December 28, the Commission had issued notification to fill 47 ‘carried forward vacancies’ through direct recruitment to the post of junior lecturer in the Government Junior Colleges in A.P. Intermediate Education Service.

The Commission invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts from January 31, 2024, to February 20 up to 11.59 midnight.

The breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions would be available on the Commission’s website before January 31, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US