APPSC issues notification for recruitment of lecturers

December 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on December 30 (Saturday) issued a notification for filling 240 lecturer vacancies pertaining to 11 subjects in the Government Degree Colleges in the A.P. Collegiate Education Service.

In a statement, Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the notification was available on the website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — and that online applications were invited from the eligible candidates from January 24, 2024, to February 13, 2024, up to 11.59 midnight.

He said the breakup of the vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualification and other information with instructions would be made available on the Commission website before January 24, 2024.

‘Carried forward vacancies’

Earlier. on December 28, the Commission had issued notification to fill 47 ‘carried forward vacancies’ through direct recruitment to the post of junior lecturer in the Government Junior Colleges in A.P. Intermediate Education Service.

The Commission invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts from January 31, 2024, to February 20 up to 11.59 midnight.

The breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions would be available on the Commission’s website before January 31, 2024.