  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

APPSC issues clarification on Group-I Mains syllabus

December 06, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a clarification on the syllabus for the Group-I Mains Paper-I (General Essay) examination.

The APPSC issued the recruitment notification for the Group-I posts on September 30 this year, informing about the syllabus for the Mains examination for Paper-I (General Essay), comprising seven topics.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APPSC Secretary said that these seven topics were divided into three sections—Section-I comprises current affairs, Section-II includes the topics of socio-political issues, socio-economic issues and socio-environmental issues, while the Section-III has topics related to culture and history and issues pertaining to civic awareness and reflective topics.

The candidates need to attempt three essays, each from the three sections in about 800 words for 50 marks each. The duration of the examination is three hours.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.