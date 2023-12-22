APPSC invites applications to fill lecturer posts in Polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh

December 22, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a notification for filling up 99 Carried Forward (CF) vacancies of lecturer posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and non-Engineering) in A.P. Technical Education Services.

In a statement on December 22 (Friday), APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can submit applications online between January 29, 2024 and February 18, 2024 midnight.

The Commission has also released a notification to fill 38 vacant Deputy Educational Officer posts in A.P. Educational Service. The candidates can submit applications online between January 9 and January 29 midnight.

The Commission has declared the lists of candidates provisionally selected for recruitment to the posts of Industrial Promotion Officer in A.P. Industrial Sub-Ordinate Service and a Junior Translator (Telugu).

