ADVERTISEMENT

APPSC invites applications to fill lecturer posts in Polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh

December 22, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A notification has also been issued to fill 38 vacant Deputy Educational Officer posts in A.P. Educational Service

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a notification for filling up 99 Carried Forward (CF) vacancies of lecturer posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and non-Engineering) in A.P. Technical Education Services.

In a statement on December 22 (Friday), APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can submit applications online between January 29, 2024 and February 18, 2024 midnight.

The Commission has also released a notification to fill 38 vacant Deputy Educational Officer posts in A.P. Educational Service. The candidates can submit applications online between January 9 and January 29 midnight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission has declared the lists of candidates provisionally selected for recruitment to the posts of Industrial Promotion Officer in A.P. Industrial Sub-Ordinate Service and a Junior Translator (Telugu).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US