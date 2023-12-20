APPSC invites applications for Group-II Services from December 21

December 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), on December 20 (Wednesday), published a detailed break-up of vacancies and pay scale, and age, community, educational qualification requirements, and other information, along with the instructions for direct recruitment to the posts falling under Group-II Services, on its website: https://psc.ap.gov.in.

In a statement on December 20, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said aspirants can submit online applications from December 21, 2023, to January 10, 2024 (11.59 p.m.). He said candidates should go through the terms and conditions specified in the notification available on the Commission website before applying for the posts.

Engineering services

The Commission has also placed on its website the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The certificates verification will be held on January 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the Commission office in Vijayawada. The Commission has also informed that one candidate has been provisionally admitted for verification of certificates for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon in A.P. Insurance Medical Services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.