APPSC invites applications for Group-II Services from December 21

Last date to submit application is January 10; instructions for direct recruitment to the posts falling under Group-II Services are available on Commision’s official website

December 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), on December 20 (Wednesday), published a detailed break-up of vacancies and pay scale, and age, community, educational qualification requirements, and other information, along with the instructions for direct recruitment to the posts falling under Group-II Services, on its website: https://psc.ap.gov.in.

In a statement on December 20, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said aspirants can submit online applications from December 21, 2023, to January 10, 2024 (11.59 p.m.). He said candidates should go through the terms and conditions specified in the notification available on the Commission website before applying for the posts.

Engineering services

The Commission has also placed on its website the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering services.

The certificates verification will be held on January 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the Commission office in Vijayawada. The Commission has also informed that one candidate has been provisionally admitted for verification of certificates for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon in A.P. Insurance Medical Services.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government departments

