APPSC invites applications for ‘Disabled’ vacancies

April 21, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued supplemental notification to the notification issued on December 31, 2018 for filling up of ‘Disabled’ vacancies as per the directions of the High Court.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the supplemental notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates, he said.

Applications are invited to fill 21 posts of lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in A.P. Technical Education Service (General Recruitment for filling up of the ‘Disabled’ vacancies). Candidates can submit applications from April 27 to May 17, he said.

