APPSC invites applications for departmental tests

March 22, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is inviting applications for Departmental Tests May-2024 session from April 4 to 24. The last date for payment of fee is April 24 (11.59 p.m.)

In a statement on March 22 (Friday), the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in from March 22. The dates of the examination would be announced later.

The Commission has also made available on its website the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, he said.

