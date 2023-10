October 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for departmental tests. The candidates can send their applications from October 27 to November 16. The last date for payment of fee is November 16, a statement issued by the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar says. The notification will be available on the Commission’s website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — from October 26, and the dates of the examination will be announced later, says Mr. Pradeep Kumar.