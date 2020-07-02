Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 02 July 2020 16:53 IST
APPSC invites applications for departmental tests
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for the departmental tests for May 2020 session from July 8 to July 27.
A statement released on Thursday said the last date for payment of fee is July 26 (11:59 p.m.).
The Department Tests are scheduled from August 25 to September 1. A detailed notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in from July 1.
