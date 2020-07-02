Andhra Pradesh

APPSC invites applications for departmental tests

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for the departmental tests for May 2020 session from July 8 to July 27.

A statement released on Thursday said the last date for payment of fee is July 26 (11:59 p.m.).

The Department Tests are scheduled from August 25 to September 1. A detailed notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in from July 1.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 4:54:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/appsc-invites-applications-for-departmental-tests/article31971072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY