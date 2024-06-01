APPSC invites applications for Computer Proficiency Test for certain Village and Ward Secretariat employees

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications from June 3 to June 14, 2024 for the Computer Proficiency Test for certain employees of Village/Ward Secretariat functionaries i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department.

In a statement, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said employees appointed on compassionate grounds in all HoDs/Directorates/A.P. Secretariat after May 12, 2014, Senior Assistants who were promoted from the category of VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department and Compassionate VROs/in service VRAs are also allowed to appear for the test.

A detailed notification is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in, he said, informing that the dates of examination will be announced later.

