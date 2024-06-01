ADVERTISEMENT

APPSC invites applications for Computer Proficiency Test for certain Village and Ward Secretariat employees

Published - June 01, 2024 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications from June 3 to June 14, 2024 for the Computer Proficiency Test for certain employees of Village/Ward Secretariat functionaries i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department.

In a statement, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said employees appointed on compassionate grounds in all HoDs/Directorates/A.P. Secretariat after May 12, 2014, Senior Assistants who were promoted from the category of VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department and Compassionate VROs/in service VRAs are also allowed to appear for the test.

A detailed notification is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in, he said, informing that the dates of examination will be announced later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US