GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

APPSC invites applications for Computer Proficiency Test for certain Village and Ward Secretariat employees

Published - June 01, 2024 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications from June 3 to June 14, 2024 for the Computer Proficiency Test for certain employees of Village/Ward Secretariat functionaries i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department.

In a statement, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said employees appointed on compassionate grounds in all HoDs/Directorates/A.P. Secretariat after May 12, 2014, Senior Assistants who were promoted from the category of VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department and Compassionate VROs/in service VRAs are also allowed to appear for the test.

A detailed notification is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in, he said, informing that the dates of examination will be announced later.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.