January 10, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In response to requests made by the aspirants, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date for submission of applications for various posts under Group-II Services up to 11.59 midnight of January 17, 2024.

In a statement on January 10 (Wednesday), the Commission secretary said there will be no change in the exam date i.e. February 25, 2024 and applications should be submitted online on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.