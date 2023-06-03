HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APPSC Group-I Mains examinations begin under tight vigil

June 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APPSC staff monitoring candidates from APPSC Exam Command centre in Vijayawada on Saturday.

APPSC staff monitoring candidates from APPSC Exam Command centre in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I Services Mains Examinations commenced on Saturday. As many as 6,455 candidates, who cleared the prelims, are appearing for Mains exams that will conclude on June 10.

The examinations are being held at 11 exam centres across 10 districts in offline mode and elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the exams. A total of 290 differently abled candidates are appearing for the exams, and officials have arranged scribes to write the exams on their behalf.

The officials of the Commission maintained a close vigil on the exam centres from the Common Centre established in the Commission office for the purpose.

Commission Chairman Gautam Sawang, along with the Secretary J Pradeep Kumar, inspected the examination centres on Friday and instructed the invigilators to ensure strict monitoring during the exams. He said the exam centres were under electronic surveillance and the officials were closely watching the CCTV cameras of all the centres.

The officials are using face-recognition technology to allow candidates inside the exam halls and 70 biometric machines have been installed at the exam centres for the purpose.

In Vijayawada, of the total 1,307 candidates who registered, 981 of them wrote the test while 326 of them were absent, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Speaking to the media after visiting the exam centres at KBN College at Kothapet and Potti Sriramulu Chadawada Mallikarjunarao Engineering College, Mr. Dilli Rao said at KBN College, of the total 301 registered candidates, 254 showed up for the examination while 47 were absent and at Potti Sriramulu College, out of the 1,006 candidates, 727 of them wrote the test while 279 of them were absent.

He said for smooth conduct of the examinations, three district-level officials were appointed as liaison officers besides two chief superintendents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.