February 22, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has forwarded the general ranking lists of the selection for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II (Women) in A.P.B.C Welfare Sub Service to the District Collectorates of Y.S.R. Kadapa and Visakhapatnam respectively for further process by the District Selection Committee, said a statement released by the Commission.