APPSC extends last date for submission of online applications till November 5

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 20:06 IST

Responding favourably to requests made by the candidates, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the posts falling under Group-I services till November 5.

A statement issued by the Commission on Wednesday said November 4 (up to 11.59 p.m.) is the last date for payment of fee.

All other dates as mentioned on the notification issued on September 30 on conduct of the Screening test (Preliminary) on December 18 and written examination (Mains) in the 2 nd half of March 2023, remain the same.

The online applications should be submitted through the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

