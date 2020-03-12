Andhra Pradesh

APPSC exams put off

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the examinations for degree college lecturers and non-gazetted posts, scheduled to be held on March 21 and March 22 and from March 27 to March 29 respectively, due to elections to local bodies. A statement issued by the Commission’s Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the postponement was necessitated as a large number of candidates were associated with election-related duties. The revised dates would be announced on March 19, he added.

