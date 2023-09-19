APPSC embarks on examination reforms, syllabus being reframed, says Chairman

September 19, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Candidates appearing for the Group-I preliminary test in Andhra Pradesh may have to write only one paper for 150 marks, instead of two in the current mode of examination henceforth.

The syllabus is being reframed and re-organised as a part of the reforms in the recruitment examinations for government services and there is a wide possibility of 50% of the paper comprising descriptive questions while the rest objective type questions.

“The preliminary test will be easier than what it was in the past as it is increasingly felt that it is only a screening test and candidates’ knowledge is anyway tested elaborately at the next level, in the Mains,” said Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman D. Gautam Sawang, while addressing a select media here on September 19 (Tuesday).

To make the examination process scientific, rational and logical, the Commission has embarked on a marathon exercise of exploring new possibilities to facilitate a realistic assessment of the candidates to ensure selection of the most deserving ones.

Variability in the evaluation of answer scripts is a major challenge, he admitted, adding that measures were being taken to bring in consistency and elimitate subjectivity.

Mr. Swang said that there were drawbacks in the conduct of the examination in online mode, because of the accountability issue. “That is why a preference is being given to the conventional method of evaluating answer scripts. States that had introduced the online mode have reverted to the old model of setting up evaluation camps and engaging subject experts to evaluate the answer scripts,” he said.

Committee formed

To study the existing structure and functioning of the APPSC, the challenges being faced by it and to conduct a comparative study with the commissions of the neighbouring States, the government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department) B. Rajasekhar with Principal Secretary, Finance (HR) Department Chiranjiv Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Higher Education J. Syamala Rao, Secretary to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Md. Imtiaz, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare G. Jaya Lakshmi, Secretary, Information Technology Electronics and Communications Department Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, Secretary, Law Department and Secretary, A.P. Public Service Commission as members and Secretary to Government, General Administration as member/convener.

Besides studying the existing structure, functioning of the APPSC and recruitment for all posts, including last grade service under the purview of the Commission, the committee will also look into the recruitment process at the State, multi-zone level and correspondence with the government on framing new rules, amendments to rules, disciplinary cases as per regulations.

The panel would also study the possibility of re-grouping services as State Civil Services—A, State Civil Services-B, State Medical Services, State Engineering Services, State Teaching Services and State General Services.

The Commission has also constituted its internal committee with its member Salam Babu at its helm to assist in the process of introducing examination reforms.

