APPSC displays selected candidates’ list

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced on its website (https://psc.ap.gov.in) the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various engineering services (General recruitment).
The verification of original certificates (1:2 ratio) will be held on January 28 at 10.30 a.m in the office of the APPSC opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, according to a press statement issued by the Commission.
The candidates should download memo, two check lists, two attestation forms and other relevant material from the Commission’s website, it added.
