APPSC defers Group-I Main examinations to June 3 to 10

March 28, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Group-I Main examinations 2023 in view of the UPSC Phase-III interview schedule.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said since the UPSC Phase-III interviews were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2023, the Commission had postponed the Mains (Descriptive Type) examination for Group-I Services, scheduled to be held from April 23 to April 29, 2023, to June 3 to June 10, 2023, keeping in mind the interests of the candidates selected for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 interviews from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the revised schedule, candidates will write Paper in Telugu (Qualifying in Nature) on June 3, Paper in English (Qualifying in Nature) on June 5, Paper-I- General Essay on contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance on June 6, Paper-II- History and Cultural and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh on June 7, Paper-III-Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics on June 8, Paper-IV-Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and Paper-V- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues on June 10, 2023.

