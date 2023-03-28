ADVERTISEMENT

APPSC defers Group-I Main examinations to June 3 to 10

March 28, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Group-I Main examinations 2023 in view of the UPSC Phase-III interview schedule.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said since the UPSC Phase-III interviews were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2023, the Commission had postponed the Mains (Descriptive Type) examination for Group-I Services, scheduled to be held from April 23 to April 29, 2023, to June 3 to June 10, 2023, keeping in mind the interests of the candidates selected for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 interviews from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the revised schedule, candidates will write Paper in Telugu (Qualifying in Nature) on June 3, Paper in English (Qualifying in Nature) on June 5, Paper-I- General Essay on contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance on June 6, Paper-II- History and Cultural and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh on June 7, Paper-III-Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics on June 8, Paper-IV-Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and Paper-V- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues on June 10, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US