APPSC clarification on fallout vacancies

January 07, 2023 05:37 am | Updated January 06, 2023 10:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has said that in accordance with selections made to 167 posts under Group-I services (Notification No. 27/2018), 19 vacancies (17 non-joining plus two unfilled) remained as fallout vacancies.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said these selections are subject to the outcome of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in the Supreme Court and the pending case in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A detailed addendum on inclusion of the 19 fallout vacancies is available on the Commission’s website.

