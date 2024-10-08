GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APPSC cautions job aspirants against fake appointment letters

For verifications or queries, people can send mail to appschelpdesk@gmail.com or dial 0866 2527821, says APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar

Published - October 08, 2024 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has cautioned job aspirants against fake and unauthorised appointment letters being issued by certain unscrupulous individuals using the name of APPSC members.

In a statement on October 8 (Tuesday), APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar clarified that all official appointments are made by the departments concerned only through proper channels following established procedures. No appointment letters are issued by any member of the APPSC and any claims of securing jobs through the member’s office should be treated as suspicious, he said.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar advised job aspirants to remain vigilant on such fraudulent activities and not pay money to anyone promising jobs or appointments. In the event of such incidents, people should report the matter to the appropriate authorities immediately, he said.

Police complaint lodged

A police complaint has been lodged, he said, adding that legal action would be taken against individuals found involved in circulation of fraudulent appointment letters.

For verifications or queries, people can contact appschelpdesk@gmail.com, or dial the phone number 0866 2527821. He said people should take note of the fact that the commission publishes selection notification with registered numbers only on its official website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / fraud

