ADVERTISEMENT

APPSC announces results of exam held for DPRO post

Published - November 22, 2024 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Certificate verification will be held at APPSC office in Vijayawada on November 28

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on November 22 (Friday) informed that based on the written examination held on November 6 and 7, 2022 for the post of District Public Relation Officer in Andhra Pradesh Information Service, the candidate with the registered number 17010014 has been provisionally admitted for certificate verification, subject to the eligibility as per the stipulated terms and conditions.

A statement released by the APPSC said the certificate verification would be held on November 28, 2024 at its office, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada. It said individual call letter would be sent to the candidate soon and that the results were hosted on the APPSC website https://psc.ap.gov.in and was available on the notice board of the commission’s office.

The statement said if the candidate did not turn up for verification of certificates or disqualified in any category, the next candidate in the merit list would be called.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US