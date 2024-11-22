 />

APPSC announces results of exam held for DPRO post

Certificate verification will be held at APPSC office in Vijayawada on November 28

Published - November 22, 2024 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on November 22 (Friday) informed that based on the written examination held on November 6 and 7, 2022 for the post of District Public Relation Officer in Andhra Pradesh Information Service, the candidate with the registered number 17010014 has been provisionally admitted for certificate verification, subject to the eligibility as per the stipulated terms and conditions.

A statement released by the APPSC said the certificate verification would be held on November 28, 2024 at its office, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada. It said individual call letter would be sent to the candidate soon and that the results were hosted on the APPSC website https://psc.ap.gov.in and was available on the notice board of the commission’s office.

The statement said if the candidate did not turn up for verification of certificates or disqualified in any category, the next candidate in the merit list would be called.

