APPSC announces list of short-listed candidates

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 20:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results of provisionally qualified candidates for the Main Examination from the screening test held on July 31 this year for the post of Junior Assistant-cum- Computer Assistant in AP Revenue Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said of the 2,11,341 candidates who appeared for the screening test for 670 posts, 11,574 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Examination.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The date of the Main examination (Computer Based Test) would be announced separately, he said, adding that the district-wise lists of the qualified candidates and the marks of all the candidates who had appeared were available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app