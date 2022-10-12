APPSC announces list of short-listed candidates

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results of provisionally qualified candidates for the Main Examination from the screening test held on July 31 this year for the post of Junior Assistant-cum- Computer Assistant in AP Revenue Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said of the 2,11,341 candidates who appeared for the screening test for 670 posts, 11,574 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Examination.

The date of the Main examination (Computer Based Test) would be announced separately, he said, adding that the district-wise lists of the qualified candidates and the marks of all the candidates who had appeared were available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.