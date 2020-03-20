APPSA seeks postponement of SSC exams

VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association (APPSA) has sought postponement of the SSC Public Examinations, which are scheduled to be held from March 31.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary (Secondary Education) on Thursday, APPSA State chairman K.S.N. Murthy said that holidays have been declared for schools from March 19 to 31 in view of the COVID-19 threat. The lack of monitoring of students during the holidays could result in their not faring well in the examinations, he said.

The chairman also sought that the school managements should be permitted to run classes for SSC students exclusively to clarify the doubts of students in the subjects. Some of the parents are uneducated and they cannot help their children in their studies, he said. If the classes cannot be allowed, then the SSC examinations should be postponed similar to how the CBSC, IIT-JEE and other exams have been deferred, he said.

The association would take all safety measures for the students at par with safety measures being adopted at hostels, he said.