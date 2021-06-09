APPSA seeks cancellation of SSC exams

‘Many students could not attend the online classes amid pandemic’

The Andhra Pradesh Private Schools’ Association (APPSA) has appealed to Education Minister A. Suresh to reconsider the decision to conduct the SSC examinations in the State.

In a letter to the Education Minister on Wednesday, APPSA State chairman K.S.N. Murthy said that permission was given to the schools to conduct online classes from August 2020 onwards.

‘Syllabus not completed’

“Many students, however, could not avail of it as they did not have the facilities to follow the lessons. The classes were conducted for not more than 127 days. During this period too, there were half day schools on some days. Only 60% to 65% students attended the classes owing to fear of contracting coronavirus infection and other reasons. Even as 5% to 10% of the syllabus was reduced, even that could not be completed,” said Mr. Murthy.

Later, despite trying to conduct online classes, the students could not concentrate on studies as their family members were infected by the virus. In many States including neighbouring Telangana, the SSC and Intermediate examinations have been cancelled, he pointed out.

Mr. Murthy sought that grades be given depending on the marks obtained in the FA1 and FA2 examination and the students be promoted. He appealed to the Minister to ensure justice to the SSC students by cancelling the examinations. Alternatively, after the schools start functioning normally, a month should be given for conduct of the classes and then examinations should be held, he added.