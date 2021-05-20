Appropriation Bills passed

VIJAYAWADA

20 May 2021 23:40 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Appropriation Vote-on-Account Bill, 2021 and Appropriation Bills (No.2 and 3), 2021 by a voice vote on Thursday in the absence of TDP MLAs, who boycotted the Budget session in protest against the ‘unilateral and undemocratic’ decisions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy tabled the three Bills required to meet the supplementary grants made by the Assembly for the year and supplementary expenditure charged on the State’s consolidated fund.

The Assembly also passed AP Medical Education and Research Corporation Bill 2021, AP Survey and Boundaries Amendment Bill, 2021, AP Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 and AP Municipal Laws Second Amendment Bill, 2021 and has withdrawn the AP Electricity Duty Bill, 2015.

The House adopted resolutions against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and for changing the name of Orvakal Airport in Kurnool district as ‘Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport’.

The Assembly was later adjourned sine die by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.