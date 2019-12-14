Approach DLSA to settle cases, people displaced by Polavaram Project told

The District Legal Service Authority(DLSA) had proven to be the right forum for those displaced by projects to get relief, said Joint Collector S. Shan Mohan in Ongole on Saturday.

“It has been a struggle for all those displaced by the Polavaram Project in the absence of all relevant documents. But thanks to DLSA, they finally got justice,” Mr. Mohan said while taking part in the National Lok Adalat proceedings.

He added that those who got displaced by the Veligonda Project could take a cue from their counterparts in Polavaram and get compensation by approaching the DLSA.

Prakasam Principal District Judge P.V. Jyotirmayi wanted more litigants to come to the DLSA to settle cases, saving time and money in the process. First Additional District Judge S. Ramesh underscored the need for stepping up awareness on alternative dispute resolution methods as striking compromise was the best way to resolve disputes.

As many as 1,258 cases were settled by the DLSA benefiting the litigants to the tune of ₹5.55 crore, DLSA in-charge Secretary Sobha Kumari said. The cases settled were 893 criminal, 210 civil and 155 pre-litigation across the district on a single day on Saturday.