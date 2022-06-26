Apprentice Mela in Tirupati on July 1 for diploma holders, engg. graduates

More than 15 govt. and private companies will participate to offer more than 1,500 opportunities: official

The Department of Technical Education, in collaboration with the Board of Apprentice Training, Chennai, will organise an Apprentice Mela for diploma holders and engineering graduates on July 1 at 9 a.m. on the premises of SVU College of Engineering in Tirupati.

In a statement, Commissioner, Technical Education, Pola Bhaskar said more than 15 government and private companies/ organisations would participate in the job mela and offer more than 1,500 apprentice opportunities.

Candidates who have passed degree/diploma in the respective engineering branches after September 2019 were eligible to appear for the interview with original certificates for verification (which will be returned immediately)/photo copies of the provisional certificate and three sets of bio-data.

Interested students can register their names in the national web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Students should also bring four sets of user ID mentioning their names, branch and passing year at the time of attending the apprenticeship fair. The minimum stipend during the training is ₹9,000 per month for a degree in engineering and ₹8,000 for diploma-holders.