Apprentice Mela in city on Oct. 4

An ‘Apprentice Mela’ would be organised on the premises of Government ITI here on October 4 (Monday).

In a statement on Thursday, ITI principal G. Hari Dharmendra said students who completed their ITI course and wanted to join a company as an apprentice, could attend the event scheduled to commence at 9 a.m. Representatives of the Indian Railways (Central government), Ramco Cements, KCP Cements, Ultra Tech Cements, KCP Sugars, G.S. Electricals, Speed Gear and Fabrications and other prominent industrial units in Krishna district would attend the event and select students for apprenticeship in their respective firms.