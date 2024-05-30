GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Appraiser held for stealing gold biscuits at Kanipakam temple

Published - May 30, 2024 07:39 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

During the hundi counting on May 30 (Thursday) at the Kanipakam Devasthanam, the abode of Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy in the district, it was discovered that Prakash, an appraiser at the Andhra Bank, had stolen gold biscuits worth ₹10 lakh.

The theft was detected by the supervisors reviewing the CCTV footage in the control room.

Prakash, residing in Kattamanchi locality in Chittoor, was responsible for appraising gold and silver jewellery during the counting process.

Subsequently, the police apprehended Prakash and seized the stolen gold biscuits from his possession.

Based on a complaint from the Devasthanam executive Officer, a case was registered.

