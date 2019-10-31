Appraiser arrested in bank robbery case

A special party of the Chittoor police on Tuesday evening nabbed a gold appraiser here, in connection with the missing of 18 kg gold and ₹2.6 lakh from the strongroom of Andhra Bank branch at Mordhanapalle of Yadamarri mandal, 10 km from here, on October 14.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar said that the accused is identified as Vigrahala Ramesh Achari (40) of Chittoor town. Acting on a tip-off, the special party took Ramesh Achari into custody while he was trying to dispose two lumps of gold at a jewellery shop on October 29 evening.

‘Huge debts’

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ramesh Achari was the prime accused in Andhra Bank’s gold jewellery missing case. Ramesh Achari, who has been working as gold appraiser with the bank since several years, has reportedly ran into huge debts following losses in shares business. To come out of the financial stress, Achari reportedly befriended some regular customers of the bank since 2017, and availed gold loans through them to the tune of ₹1.3 crore.

Modus operandi

His modus operandi was to provide imitation jewellery to the customers after befriending them, and the same would be mortgaged in the bank. As he was the one who would appraise the gold, he could ensure that all went well. Achari had reportedly spent the amount to clear his debts and purchase some vehicles and household goods.

In this backdrop, in February this year, the bank manager while going on leave had given the strongroom key to Achari, asking him to hand over the same to the in-charge manager. Keeping the key with him, he went to neighbouring Vellore (TN) and made a duplicate key. Three months ago, he got access to the master-key of the strongroom when the cashier was away for lunch. Using his professional skill as a goldsmith, he took the print of the master key and made a duplicate. Last month, he tried his luck to open the strongroom when the manager and cashier were away at the main branch in Chittoor. But, he could not succeed due to short span of time.

Knowing that an official inspection would take place by October-end, he hatched a plan to rob the bank. On October 13 night, he gained access into the bank by using duplicate key of the main entrance. He had also reportedly tampered the CC camera network and video footage. Opening the strongroom and locker, Achari took away both the imitation jewellery (7kg) which he had manipulated for gold loans, and original gold ornaments (11 ½ kg), and a cash of ₹2.6 lakh. Closing the strongroom and locker as usual, he kept the stolen goods at his shop in Chittoor.

In recent weeks, Achari melted some gold and made them into two lumps, with a plan to sell them to settle his financial deals. In this backdrop, Achari was apprehended on October 29 evening.

The police recovered both the original and imitation jewellery, including the melted lumps, and a cash of ₹2.6 lakh. Out of ₹1.3 crore, which was availed as gold loans with imitation jewellery, the police recovered ₹10.2 lakh. A second hand car, two motorbikes, machinery used for melting gold, and the duplicate keys were also seized.

The Yadmarri police registered a case and took up further investigation to ascertain the role of others in the bank heist.