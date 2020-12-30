APPPS to hold State-wide protests over property tax

VIJAYAWADA

30 December 2020

The Andhra Pradesh Pattana Poura Samakhya has decided to organise agitations in all cities and towns across the State in protest against the steep hike in property taxes.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Samakhya convener and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Ch. Babu Rao said that the Samakhya had organised a ‘Praja Bheri Yatra’ in 13 districts, covering a distance of 3,000 km and 24 cities.

“The Samakhya has decided to organise protests outside all municipal offices in the State. A State-wide joint action committee would be formed to take the protest forward. All political parties should make their stand clear on urban reforms being initiated by the State and Central governments,” he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said that people were up in arms against the upward revision of the taxes. “Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is misleading the people, saying that the tax increase would not be more than 15%, and would not a burden on the people,” he said, adding that the move could not have come at a worse time as people were already facing a lot of problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Minister owes an explanation as to why the municipal laws were amended to levy the tax based on property value. Why did the government not state lucidly in the Act that the hike would not be more than 15%? Is it not a fact that the Act states that taxes should be revised as per property value?” he asked.

CPI(M) State leader Y. Venkateswara Rao and Taxpayers Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu also spoke.