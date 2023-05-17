ADVERTISEMENT

Appointment orders given to new recruits during Rozgar Mela

May 17, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister of State for Housing Kaushal Kishore reviews the construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presenting an offer letter to a candidate selected during the Rozgar Mela held at Railway auditorium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore gave away appointment orders to the new recruits in various government departments during the fifth Rozgar Mela (job fair) organised here on May 16 (Tuesday).

The new recruits will join their jobs in various capacities as gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub-divisional officer, tax assistants, assistant enforcement officer, nursing officers, assistant security officers, fireman, assistant accounts officer, assistant audit officer, auditor, assistant commandant, principal, grained graduate teacher, assistant registrar, assistant professor and others.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord the highest priority to employment generation, said Mr. Kaushal Kishore.

Post Master General D.S.V.R Murthy, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and officers of various departments participated in the programme.

Later, Mr. Kaushal Kishore reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and praised the Andhra Pradesh government for allotting house sites to 30 lakh beneficiaries in the State.

The Minister, along with Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Managing Director Lakshmi Shah, and other officials, visited a housing colony which was under construction at Gajulapalli village in NTR district.

The officials gave a power point presentation on the status of the projects in various districts to the Union Minister.

