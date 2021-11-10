‘Appointment of Smart City Corporation chiefs invalid’

Chairpersons of Kakinada, Tirupati and Vizag Smart City Corporations are not officials as mandated by Centre, says BJP

BJP State spokesperson Y. Malakondayya on Tuesday alleged that the appointment of YSRCP leaders as chairpersons of the Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporations is invalid as per the guidelines of the Smart City Mission, which stipulate that the posts be given only to officials at the rank of Municipal Commissioner or Collector.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Malakondayya said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy provided plum posts to his party leaders by appointing them as heads of the three Smart City Corporations which are being funded by the Central government in contravention of norms.

“The Chairperson of the Special Purpose Vehicle (Smart City) will be the Divisional Commissioner/Collector/Municipal Commissioner/CEO of the Urban Development Authority as decided by the State government,” the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said in response to an an RTI query filed by BJP leader Duvvuri Subramanyam on the eligibility criteria for the appointment of Smart City chairpersons.

“The recent appointment of YSRCP leader Alli Rajababu as the Kakinada Smart City Corporation is invalid. Similarly, the appointment of the chairpersons of Tirupati and Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporations is invalid. The State BJP will appraise the Governor and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of the issue,” Mr. Malakondayya said.

Mr. Malakondayya has stated that the Union Ministry has granted ₹1,000 crore to each Smart City Corporation for all-around development and the State government should have a financial contribution for the projects.

“The replacement of officials with the political leaders in the appointment of the chairpersons of the Smart Cities in Andhra Pradesh will dilute the purpose and goals of the Smart City Mission,” said Mr. Subramanyam.