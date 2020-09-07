Appointment of chairpersons for BC associations hailed

Several organisations hailed the appointment of chairpersons for corporations created for sub-castes of many backward castes in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.
Vizinaagaram BC Hakkula Sadhana Samiti president Gorle Suribabu said that the decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would help many sub-castes to get justice and financial support from corporations. He said that people belonging to sub-castes would not fight for their quota in sanctioning of loans and financial assistance when they had exclusive corporations.
Srikakulam Backward Classes Association president P. Chandrapati Rao and general secretary Badana Deva Bhushana Rao congratulated the new chairperson of Turpu Kapu association Mamidi Srikanth. They also hailed the appointment of Andhavarapu Suribabu as chairperson of Kalinga Komati Corporation. They urged the new chairpersons to study the socio-economic conditions of the sub-castes.
