Appointment letters handed over to 56 persons

GUNTUR

27 August 2021 01:18 IST

District Collector Vivek Yadav has handed over appointment letters to 56 persons who have been appointed to various posts under compassionate appointment category.

Mr. Yadav said the entire process had been completed in a most transparent manner and the district administration ensured that candidates were provided employment in various government services within months of losing their near ones.

Of the 56 posts, 23 were in junior assistant category, 19 typists, 14 office subordinates and the candidates were provided jobs in Revenue, Police, State and Commercial Taxes, Agriculture and Forest Department.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, JC K. Sridhar Reddy , Administrative Officer Sambasiva Rao were present.