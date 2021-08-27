Andhra Pradesh

Appointment letters handed over to 56 persons

District Collector Vivek Yadav has handed over appointment letters to 56 persons who have been appointed to various posts under compassionate appointment category.

Mr. Yadav said the entire process had been completed in a most transparent manner and the district administration ensured that candidates were provided employment in various government services within months of losing their near ones.

Of the 56 posts, 23 were in junior assistant category, 19 typists, 14 office subordinates and the candidates were provided jobs in Revenue, Police, State and Commercial Taxes, Agriculture and Forest Department.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, JC K. Sridhar Reddy , Administrative Officer Sambasiva Rao were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 1:18:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/appointment-letters-handed-over-to-56-persons/article36129794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY