Appointed Special Officer for media management

VIJAYAWADA

15 May 2021 08:57 IST

The State government has appointed Special Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings Department, Arja Srikanth, as Special Officer for publicity, media and social media management, including daily media reports and adverse reports on COVID-19.

A G.O. issued to this effect on Friday said in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, various societies, organisations, trusts and individual donors had been providing assistance to the government in the form of donation of medicines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and life-supporting medical equipment such as ventilators.

Keeping in view the need to coordinate all the relief activities, and to have a single point of contact for all philanthropic and voluntary organisations, corporates and others, all relief co-ordination activities had been entrusted to Mr. Srikanth.

