Appointed members of AP Medical Council

Vijayawada

03 December 2021 23:10 IST

The government has nominated G. Sudhakar, former professor of paediatrics at Kurnool, and Vijayawada-based psychiatrist Indla Rama Subba Reddy as individual members of the AP Medical Council for a period of five years, as per a G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal on Dec. 2.

Advertising

Advertising