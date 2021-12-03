Andhra Pradesh

Appointed members of AP Medical Council

The government has nominated G. Sudhakar, former professor of paediatrics at Kurnool, and Vijayawada-based psychiatrist Indla Rama Subba Reddy as individual members of the AP Medical Council for a period of five years, as per a G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal on Dec. 2.


