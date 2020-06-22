Appointed coordinator for dental conference

Special Correspondent

22 June 2020 23:33 IST

Uday Kumar Digumarthi, noted orthodontist from the city, has been appointed Coordinator of Andhra Pradesh for the forthcoming World Dental Conference 2020 (WDC 2020) to be held from October 7 to 11, 2020. This is the third successive time that he appointed Coordinator - AP for the WDC.Though WDC 2020 was planned to be held in Italy, it would be a virtual conference this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last conference was held in Malaysia and the previous one was held in Dubai. Dr. Uday Kumar was also selected as paper selection committee member of WDC 2020.

